ALIA BHATT IS ALL SET TO MAKE MET GALA DEBUT THIS YEAR

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make her international debut with Heart of Stone is known. But before she makes a splash in international cinema, the actor will be making her debut at one of the biggest fashion events of the year, Met Gala. The actor, who is enjoying motherhood, will be strutting down the esteemed red carpet of the biggest fashion extravaganza in May.

For her Met Gala debut, Alia will be seen donning a Prabal Gurung design. Before Alia, Bollywood divas like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone made heads turn at the international gala. The list of Indian celebrities at the Met Gala also includes Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, and Sudha Reddy.

For unversed, the Met Gala was established in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert as a fundraiser for the newly founded Costume Institute to mark the opening of its annual exhibit. This year's theme for the event is titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which will honour the artistic brilliance of the late designer and trace his evolution.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has an exciting year ahead with the release of Netflix's Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani. The year 2022 was a highly rewarding year for her both on personal and professional fronts as she married Ranbir Kapoor and also welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Her projects like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Brahmastra and Darlings, were all major successes. (With agency inputs)