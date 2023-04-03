Hyderabad: On Monday Morning, Alia Bhatt was spotted in Mumbai as she stepped out for a shooting commitment in the Pali Hill area of the city. The actor, who enjoys a huge fan following especially among children, made the day of a few schoolkids who were overjoyed seeing the star outside their school premises.

The video of Alia was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram as the actor kickstarted her week on a busy note. Alia was seen donning a soft pink shirt which she teamed up with a white t-shirt and pair of denim. As she was headed to the shooting venue with her entourage, Alia heard kids screaming her name. The actor looked back and waved at her young fans who were ecstatic seeing their favorite star and started jumping for joy. The video of schoolkids' reaction to seeing Alia waving back at them is apparently the cutest thing you will watch today on the internet.

Meanwhile, Alia is busy with mommy duties and is yet to announce her next. The actor in an interview had said that her approach towards work will be 'quality over quantity' as her daughter Raha will be her first priority now. Alia will be part of Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial Jee Le Zaraa which will also star Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The film is a road-trip drama that will be co-written by Farhan and Zoya Akhtar along with Reema Kagti. The film which was apparently put on hold is back on track as Fahan has already commenced scouting for locations.