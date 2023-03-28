Hyderabad: One of the most loved actors in B-town, Alia Bhatt, recently celebrated her 30th birthday in London with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha, mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt. After taking a well-deserved break, Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday afternoon donning a casual look. She could be seen sporting a white V-neck zipper and black trousers.

The new mum in town posed for the cameras and could be seen flashing her million-dollar smile. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi shared a video of the actor as she returned to Mumbai. Alia donned a white zipper which she teamed up with black trousers and complemented her look with gold hoop earrings and a neat ponytail. She certainly looked stylish in her latest airport look.

Alia's husband Ranbir, who returned to Mumbai earlier, had come to receive his wife at the airport. RK, however, dodged getting papped at the airport. The London holiday was Alia and Ranbir's first holiday together after they welcomed their baby girl on November 6, 2022.

Alia, meanwhile, shared snippets of her trip to London on her Instagram handle on Monday. She posted lovely photos with Ranbir and Shaheen. The actor even went shopping for her child. In one of the photos, Ranbir and Alia could be seen posing on the streets of London while sporting their winter outfits. She captioned the post as "LDN 2023."

On the work front, Alia last appeared in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She will now appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. The pair recently finished filming in Kashmir. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film is set to be released on July 28. Alia will soon begin shooting for Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.