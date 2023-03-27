Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently jetted off to London with family is known. After wrapping up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir, Alia took a flight to London to celebrate her first birthday after tying the knot with Ranbir and embracing motherhood. Taking to social media, the actor treated her fans with glimpses of her birthday holiday.

On Monday, Alia shared a motley of images from her London vacation on Instagram. In a series of pictures, the actor is captured in different moods as she makes memories with her loved ones in the UK. From taking a stroll down London streets with Ranbir to enjoying crisp London weather, Alia seemingly had a during her birthday vacation.

Alia's holiday pictures also include one where Ranbir is out on a bicycle ride. In another picture, Alia is seen flaunting her million-dollar smile and cute dimples The actor also shared a picture with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and a random eatery click. The actor simply captioned the post with, "LDN 2023 🍰."

READ | When Alia Bhatt opened up on Bollywood's 'nepotistic nature' and why it is 'emotional issue'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani ready for release. Also starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film will hit big screens on July 28. The actor also has Farhan Akhtar directed Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. The road trip drama will bring Alia, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas together for the first time ever. The film which was reportedly put on hold is back on track as Farhan recently shared a post from Jee Le Zaraa location hunting in Rajasthan.