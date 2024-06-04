ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Uttar: TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay Leading by 62,513 Votes

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 4, 2024, 9:14 AM IST

Updated : 17 hours ago

TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay is leading by 62,513 votes whereas BJP's Tapas Roy and Congress's Pradip Bhattacharya are trailing. Known popularly as Kolkata North or Calcutta North, this constituency took part in Phase 7 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on June 1, 2024. Tapas Roy from the BJP, Congress's Pradip Bhattacharya and Sudip Bandyopadhyay from the TMC are the major contestants in the fray.

A contest between three erstwhile Congressmen is not the only factor that is drawing attention, but Kolkata North is also in forefront as it holds the promise of turning one of the three candidates into a giant killer.
Congress's Pradip Bhattacharya and TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Photos: ETV Bharat)

Kolkata Uttar (Incumbent: Sudip Bandhopadhyay -TMC)

TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay is leading by 62,513 votes whereas BJP's Tapas Roy and Congress's Pradip Bhattacharya are trailing. A contest between three erstwhile Congressmen is not the only factor that is drawing attention, but Kolkata North is also in forefront as it holds the promise of turning one of the three candidates into a giant killer.

Veteran Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya is contesting from this seat on a Congress ticket, supported by the Left, against sitting Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay. Sudip had started his political career as a Congress leader. But, the man who is unsettling the equation of this seat, which has a sizable number of non-Bengali population is Tapas Roy of the BJP.

Tapas was one of the pivots of Trinamool Congress in North Kolkata as well as the outskirts, but switched sides as differences deepened between him and Sudip. The saffron party was swift to cease on the opportunity and gave him a ticket. The triangular contest has gotten up the political spectrum of Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha seat and promises to be a keen one.

With 474891 votes, Bandyopadhyay was elected as a Member of Parliament from this seat in Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh. With 347796 votes, Rahul Sinha, the BJP candidate, came in second. On June 1, 2024, this West Bengal seat had elections with a voter participation of 59.99 per cent.

Last Updated : 17 hours ago

TAGGED:

SUDIP BANDYOPADHYAYPRADIP BHATTACHARYAKOLKATA UTTARLOK SABHA ELECTIONKOLKATA UTTAR LOK SABHA ELECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.