Kolkata Uttar: TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay Leading by 62,513 Votes

Kolkata Uttar (Incumbent: Sudip Bandhopadhyay -TMC)

TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay is leading by 62,513 votes whereas BJP's Tapas Roy and Congress's Pradip Bhattacharya are trailing. A contest between three erstwhile Congressmen is not the only factor that is drawing attention, but Kolkata North is also in forefront as it holds the promise of turning one of the three candidates into a giant killer.

Veteran Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya is contesting from this seat on a Congress ticket, supported by the Left, against sitting Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay. Sudip had started his political career as a Congress leader. But, the man who is unsettling the equation of this seat, which has a sizable number of non-Bengali population is Tapas Roy of the BJP.

Tapas was one of the pivots of Trinamool Congress in North Kolkata as well as the outskirts, but switched sides as differences deepened between him and Sudip. The saffron party was swift to cease on the opportunity and gave him a ticket. The triangular contest has gotten up the political spectrum of Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha seat and promises to be a keen one.

With 474891 votes, Bandyopadhyay was elected as a Member of Parliament from this seat in Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh. With 347796 votes, Rahul Sinha, the BJP candidate, came in second. On June 1, 2024, this West Bengal seat had elections with a voter participation of 59.99 per cent.