SOMETHING VERY SPECIAL COMING SOON RAM CHARANS WIFE UPASANA KONIDELA UPDATES FANS WITH VIDEO FROM MATERNITY WARD

Something very special coming soon: Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela updates fans with video from maternity ward

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are all set to welcome their first child together. In a treat to fans, Upasana turned to Instagram and uploaded a video from her maternity ward personally designed by creative director Pavitra Rajaram. Sharing the video, she tagged Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and wrote, "Something very special coming soon."

The video was first released by Pavitra Rajaram, a creative director who appears to have designed Upasana's maternity unit. Upasana posted Pavitra's video to her Instagram feed and tagged the hospital. Upasana recently disclosed that she and Ram are relocating back to their parents' home following the birth of their child.

Ram Charan, who wowed audiences with his performance in the Oscar-winning RRR, recently celebrated 11 years of marriage with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela. The couple had gotten married in a lavish affair on June 14, 2012. The celebration was attended by the film industry's power players. And now, with their baby on the way, the two are ready to embrace parenthood.

On the occasion of their 11th wedding anniversary, Ram's father, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela, took to Twitter to wish the couple well and shower them with blessings. "Hi Charan and Upsy!" tweeted the megastar, adding, "We wish you both a happy wedding anniversary on this auspicious day. You both have made us extremely proud and pleased. We wish you all the best as you embark on the adventure of parenthood. May your love for your child be a story to which others may attest. Mom and Appa, love and blessings." Meanwhile, Ram will soon be seen in the upcoming film, reportedly titled RC 15.

