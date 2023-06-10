AFTER RANBIR KAPOOR RAM CHARAN TO BUY 10000 TICKETS OF ADIPURUSH REPORT

Hyderabad Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is nearing its release date While the anticipation among the fans has reached its crescendo celebrities are seemingly looking forward to the release of the mythological drama helmed by Om Raut Earlier reports of Ranbir Kapoor sponsoring 10000 tickets of Adipurush for underprivileged kids did rounds of the webloid Following suit is RRR star Ram Charan who is said to be distributing 10000 tickets to underprivileged children and fansEarlier this week reports of Ranbir willing to buy 10000 Adipurush tickets went rife however there is no confirmation from the actor or his team regarding the same Days later Ram Charan sponsoring 10000 Adipurush tickets for underprivileged kids surfaced online while nothing official is being heard from the actorBefore these two actors Abhishek Agarwal who coproduced The Kashmir Files also announced that he would buy over 10000 Adipurush tickets Agarwal in his tweet revealed that he will be distributing Adipurush tickets among Government schools orphanages and old age homes across TelanganaREAD Adipurush director Om Raut criticized for planting kiss on Kriti Sanon at Tirupati templeMeanwhile during the Adipurush trailer event in Tirupati Om Raut requested film s producers to keep a seat reserved in every theatre wherever the film is being played in honour of Lord Hanuman Raut believes that Lord Hanuman is present whenever Ramayana is recited or showcased on the planetAdipurush is all set to release on June 16 in Hindi Telugu Tamil Kannada and Malayalam Also starring Saif Ali Khan Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage the mythological drama will be released on over 6200 screens nationwide while the Hindi version alone is expected to get over 4000 screens