Hyderabad: Jawan star Nayanthara is reportedly set to join the cast of the highly anticipated Bollywood musical period drama Baiju Bawra, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role. It seems that there are discussions underway regarding her potential involvement in Bhansali's ambitious project.

Nayanthara, known as the lady superstar of South cinema, recently made her successful Bollywood debut in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, where she portrayed the role of a fierce police officer named Narmada Rai. The buzz around her yet another Bollywood outing is rife with reports hinting at makers in talks to tap Nayanthara for a significant role in Baiju Bawra.

This movie will also feature National award-winner Alia Bhatt as the female lead. It's important to note that Nayanthara is not replacing Alia Bhatt but rather being considered for a key role alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. However, no official confirmation has been made yet, as both the filmmakers and Nayanthara are working on the terms and conditions of her potential involvement.

It's worth mentioning that Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, met with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in March 2023 to explore the possibility of collaborating on this project. If all goes as planned, Nayanthara might join the cast of Baiju Bawra alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

This musical period drama, set in the 1950s and centered around Baiju Bawra, the prominent Dhrupad singer and composer in medieval period. The film is expected to go on floors in the first half of 2024. This marks Ranveer's fourth collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and his third with Alia after Gully Boy and recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.