Hyderabad: As promised, Yash Raj Films (YRF) unveiled the trailer of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer upcoming film Tiger 3 on October 16. After releasing an intriguing Tiger Ka Message later last month, YRF has now treated fans with a power-packed Tiger 3 trailer which is the third installment in the Tiger franchise and the latest offering from the banner's ambitious Spy Universe.

Basking in the glory of the humungous success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, YRF is now preparing for another thrilling chapter with the Tiger franchise, if the Tiger 3 trailer is anything to go by. Salman Khan's cameo as Tiger in Pathaan has set the stage for the much-anticipated Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma. It's worth noting that that upcoming film is rumored to feature a cameo by King Khan as well.

Tiger 3 trailer: Desh or family? Tiger on toughest mission so far

The Tiger 3 trailer reveals the premises in which the film is set. It will be Salman Khan vs Emraan Hashmi's showdown as the latter vows to snatch what is dear to Tiger, his family, and his nation. In the spy drama, Salman will be on a personal mission to take down his arch-enemy Emraan, whose face gets revealed only towards the end of the Tiger 3 trailer.

Emraan Hashmi: Tiger's mighty opponent

After keeping Emrran's association with Tiger 3 under wraps for so long, the makers finally put speculations to rest with Tiger 3 trailer. In the film, Emraan is tapped to play a deadly antagonist, who is on a mission to destroy Tiger and vows to distance him from everything that is close to his heart. Mainly his family and nation.

Salman fans pin hope on Tiger 3

Salman Khan's recent cinematic endeavors, such as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Radhe, faced challenges at the Box Office. Nevertheless, the anticipation for Tiger 3 is palpable, with his devoted fan base eagerly awaiting the release of Bhaijaan's upcoming film. The excitement around Tiger 3 is evident in the exuberant response to the Tiger 3 teaser.

Salman Khan's Diwali release

Traditionally, Diwali has been synonymous with Shah Rukh Khan's cinematic magic, while Salman Khan's releases have become synonymous with Eid. However, with Shah Rukh Khan's extended reign of Box Office success, first with Pathaan and then with Jawan, there's been a paradigm shift. Salman Khan is set to illuminate Diwali screens this year, and Shah Rukh Khan will grace the Christmas release slot, traditionally reserved for Aamir Khan's films. So, mark your calendars for Tiger 3, scheduled for a November release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, promising an epic cinematic extravaganza.

YRF Spy Universe

In Indian cinema, the YRF Spy Universe emerges as a groundbreaking cinematic tapestry of espionage thrillers. It all started with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, featuring the charismatic duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. This adrenaline-pumping journey continued with the blockbuster sequel Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. The universe expanded further with the release of War in 2019, starring the formidable Hrithik Roshan and the dashing Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.