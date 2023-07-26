Hyderabad: The year 2022's one of the biggest worldwide hits that Indian cinema witnessed was the SS Rajamouli directorial 'RRR', and after the film's glorious win at the Oscars earlier this year, there has been a lot of buzz around the film's possible sequel. An official confirmation is yet to be received from director SS Rajamouli, but the film's writer, Vijayendra Prasad hinted at a sequel based on Ram Charan and Jr NTR's characters in Africa.

In a recent media interview, the father of the RRR director, Vijayendra Prasad was asked whether the father-son duo was planning on a sequel for the film. The writer responded by saying that it is both, a yes and a no. He further shared that, after the success of the film in 2022, he did share an idea for a sequel with his son, in which the story would continue with the characters Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) in Africa. He also stated that Rajamouli liked the idea, and asked him to develop a complete script.

The writer also said that Rajamouli is currently occupied with his upcoming project with Mahesh Babu, and will think about any other film once he is done with the current one. He also stated that Rajamouli would work on the story if he likes the script if both the actors liked it, and if they have the time. Prasad had said in an earlier interview that the script for the sequel of RRR has the potential to be helmed by a Hollywood Director.

In November 2022, at a screening of RRR, SS Rajamouli said that he would absolutely love to make a sequel for it. Without revealing many details, Rajamouli said that he has discussed a possible sequel with his father and that his father is currently working on the story. Rajamouli is currently working on his globe-trotting adventure starring Mahesh Babu.

