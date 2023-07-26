Hyderabad: Prabhas has been making headlines since the first glimpse of his upcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD dropped last week. The actor recently attended the highly anticipated film's launch event at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 and has now returned to his home here. Photographers spotted him at Hyderabad airport, where he arrived after reportedly spending 50 days in the United States.

Sporting his typical laid-back airport look, the Baahubali star wore black pants paired with an oversized sweatshirt and a beanie while covering his face with a mask ensuring safety. During his time in the US, Prabhas reportedly enjoyed a vacation after the release of Adipurush and also underwent physiotherapy to address a knee problem. For the title and first glimpse launch of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas joined director Nag Ashwin, co-star Kamal Haasan, and Rana Daggubati.

The first glimpse video of Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled at midnight on Friday, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. The film ventures into uncharted territory in Indian cinema with its Indian mythological sci-fi theme. In a brief interview, Prabhas revealed insights about his character in the movie, describing him as a superhero with a humorous twist. He appreciated Nagi's creative approach in designing the character and expressed that he is the sole comedian in the film, which is otherwise packed with strong emotions.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, known for his work on the 2018 film Mahanati, based on the life of legendary actor Savitri, Kalki stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in important roles. Backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, this sci-fi thriller boasts one of the highest budgets ever seen in Indian cinema. The makers have roped in composer Santhosh Narayanan to score the film's music.

In addition to Kalki, Prabhas has other exciting projects in the pipeline. Prabahs will headline Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and a Telugu comedy film with director Maruthi is known. His fans, however, are eagerly awaiting more updates on his upcoming ventures.

