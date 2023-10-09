Hyderabad: Nitya Menen has recently found herself amidst a storm of controversial rumors. Last month, reports surfaced alleging that she faced various challenges, including alleged harassment by a Tamil actor during a film shoot. However, these claims have now been debunked.

Not one to remain silent, Nithya Menen took to social media to share screenshots of these misleading reports and openly criticized the sources responsible for spreading what she strongly deemed as false information. In a conversation with a webloid, Nithya Menen explained her decision to confront these rumors.

The 33-year-old actor expressed disgust over the baseless reports and firmly questioned, "How can someone claim that they harassed me? I felt it was necessary to call them out. I genuinely believe in holding people accountable. When individuals behave poorly, it's important to hold them responsible for their actions."

When discussing her approach to handling such speculations and negativity, Nithya underlined the importance of remaining unfazed by external influences. Prioritizing her well-being is paramount, and the actor refuses to be disturbed by the thoughtless actions of others.

She also spoke about how there has been a history of her being the subject of numerous rumours. "There have been countless rumors about me, to the point where people almost accept them as truth. These stories are often presented in a way that makes them appear credible. However, this time, I felt compelled to address them," said the actor.