Hyderabad: Tamil actor Cool Suresh, known for his eccentric antics during film promotions, recently stirred controversy by forcefully garlanding the host of the Sarakku audio launch event, sparking a strong backlash from the audience. While addressing the gathering at the event, Cool Suresh surprised everyone by placing a garland around the woman standing beside him. He justified this action as a gesture of appreciation, but it was evident that the anchor was visibly upset by the unexpected act.

Later, fellow actor Mansoor Ali Khan took the stage and publicly apologised on behalf of Cool Suresh for his inappropriate behavior. Mansoor Ali Khan firmly stated that regardless of their prior interactions, what Cool Suresh did was unequivocally wrong. In response, Cool Suresh also issued an on-stage apology for his actions. However, the incident has triggered a significant backlash online, with some individuals branding it as harassment.

Many social media users directed their criticism not only towards Cool Suresh but also towards those in the audience who cheered and applauded his behavior. Some argued that Cool Suresh's actions on stage were undeniably abusive and called for film producers to reconsider hiring him for promotional events and public appearances. Netizens are also demanding Cool Suresh's arrest after the video went viral on social media.

For unversed, Cool Suresh is a familiar face in the Tamil film industry, often hired by producers to generate buzz for their films on release days. His promotional tactics are known for their quirky and clownish nature, tailored to the theme of the film he is promoting. Cool Suresh has been associated with several films, including Kaakha Kaakha, Machi, and Kadhal Azhivathillai. He has garnered attention for being an avid fan of actor Silambarasan and gained fame through his promotional efforts for Simbu's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu in 2022.

