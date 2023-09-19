Hyderabad: The makers of Jailer held a grand event in Chennai on Sunday night to celebrate the film's massive success. Headlined by screen icon Rajinikanth, Jailer is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar while Anirudh Ravichander scored the music for the film which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. At the Jailer event, Rajinikanth made a comment on Anirudh's contribution to elevate the film which according to him was an "average" sans the music. In an unexpected turn of events, Rajinikanth's comment triggered a war of words between his fans and the admirers of Thalapathy Vijay.

At the Jailer success meet, Rajinikanth said in Tamil, "I watched the film first without the re-recording. I then asked Sembian sir and Kannan sir about their opinions on the film. Kannan was all praise. I told him, 'Nelson is your friend and you will obviously appreciate him.' I then asked Sembian and he said the film was average. But, the film before the re-recording was done, was average to me too. However, the manner in which Anirudh lifted the film was, 'My God'. He transformed Jailer almost like a bride-to-be after makeup. Superb."

The actor reportedly also lauded Nelson for how masterfully he infused humour and carved well-rounded cameos of Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar in Jailer. But as social media platforms are echo chambers where it is extremely hard to correct the mistake, Rajinikanth's heaping praise on Nelson got muted amid the brouhaha around his comment on Jailer as an 'average' film without Anirudh Ravichander's music.

Soon after videos of Rajinikanth's comment surfaced online, a fan war erupted on X formerly known as Twitter. Fans compared how team Beast took the film's failure in their stride comparing how team Jailer is treating Nelson despite the film being a huge commercial success. Nelson's previous directorial venture Beast with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead garnered mixed responses upon its release in April last year. Netizens are seemingly in disbelief as they "never expected" such remarks from the veteran actor.

Fans of Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay engaged in an intense exchange on social media defending their favourite actors on X; have a look few of the comments here:

Meanwhile, Jailer arrived on OTT on September 7 after enjoying over a month-long successful run in theatres. The film grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Nelson's film has earned 'triple the profits' for the whole team.

