NAYANTHARA FEELS THERE IS A SHIFT IN THE INDUSTRY AS FOCUS IS ON NUANCED CHARACTERS THAN FACE VALUE

Hyderabad: Nayanthara, who is one of the highly acclaimed actors in the southern film industry, has shared her perspective on the evolving landscape of entertainment. With a career spanning over two decades, Nayanthara has consistently defied societal norms by taking on powerful and meaningful characters.

In a recent interview with a magazine, she emphasised her belief in the changing dynamics of the industry. Nayanthara revealed that today's audience places more emphasis on the depth of the characters depicted in films, rather than solely judging actors based on their face value. She stressed the importance of self-acceptance and self-love, encouraging individuals to embrace their true selves.

"I think times are changing. People are fond of characters and what women play instead of judging actors at face value. I’m always for people accepting and loving themselves. Loving their best selves." - Nayanthara.

Known for her remarkable roles in movies such as Kolamaavu Kokila, Bigil, and Gold, the actor has established herself as a leading figure in the industry. Recently, Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut in the blockbuster film Jawan, where she shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and an ensemble cast. It was a venture produced by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander.