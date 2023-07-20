MISSION IMPOSSIBLE DEAD RECKONING PART ONE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION TOM CRUISE FILM WITNESSES DIP IN INDIA ON DAY 8

Hyderabad: Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell starrer Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One slowed down at the Indian box office on working days this week. On Wednesday, the Christopher McQuarrie directorial film declined to almost Rs 4 crore. The movie has still got two days this week and can find some relief during its coming weekend.

As per a report on Sacnilk.com, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One gathered about Rs 4 crore on its eighth day, according to early estimates. The movie hit the theatres last Wednesday and received a fantastic response from both the audience and the critics. The entire amount of the movie at the box office is currently Rs 76.85 crore.

One of the biggest Hollywood movies of the year, Mission Impossible 7 has been performing remarkably well both in India and around the world. The movie has been praised for Tom Cruise's death-defying actions, a tonne of drama, and the visual effects. Additionally, Hayley Atwell has compelling action sequences in the movie. She plays Grace, a pickpocket who eventually teams up with Tom's Ethan Hunt.

Also read: Mission Impossible 7 box office: Tom Cruise's actioner crosses Rs 70 cr mark on day 7

The movie has recently been called out for allegedly ripping off a PlayStation 3 game. The much-discussed train scenario, according to Uncharted 2: Among Thieves game director Bruce Straley, was lifted directly from the game. The director posted similar images from the MI movie and the game on Twitter and he referred to it as "the sincerest form of flattery." Recently during a fan interaction, McQuarrie was asked if he was inspired by or had played Uncharted 2 for the movie to which he said that he does not know much about it.