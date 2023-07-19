Hyderabad: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring Tom Cruise, has made an impressive impact at the Indian box office in its first week of release. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film hit theaters on July 12 and managed to accumulate approximately Rs 73 crore by the end of its first week, showcasing a strong performance.

The movie commenced its box office journey with a respectable opening day collection of Rs 12.3 crore. However, it experienced a significant surge in earnings on its first Saturday, witnessing a remarkable 74 percent growth and amassing Rs 16 crore. Unfortunately, the film encountered a drastic drop in sales on its first Monday, experiencing a 71 percent decline. Despite this setback, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mission Impossible 7 box office closed at around Rs 4.35 crore on day 7. At the end of its 7-day run in theaters, MI7 raked in Rs 72.85 crore in India.

Analyzing the occupancy rates, Mission: Impossible 7 achieved an overall occupancy of 12.79 percent for English screenings and 10.27 percent for Hindi screenings on Tuesday, July 18. Notably, the film garnered the highest footfall during night shows, with an occupancy rate of 18.8 percent, closely followed by evening shows at 13.68 percent. Afternoon and morning shows recorded occupancies of 10.4 percent and 8.28 percent, respectively, for the English version.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible 7 debuted in China with a commendable box office collection of $25.9 million. However, it found itself trailing behind local productions such as Never Say Never and Chang An. Interestingly, according to industry reports from Variety, the film's launch in China performed on par with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but fell short of Fast X and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

