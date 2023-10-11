MALAYALAM ACTRESS ALLEGES HARASSMENT BY FELLOW PASSENGER ON MUMBAI KOCHI FLIGHT

Mumbai: A Malayalam actress has filed a complaint with the police, alleging harassment by a male passenger during an Air India flight from Mumbai to Kochi on a Tuesday. She took to her social media to describe the incident, stating that the passenger was intoxicated and disruptive. She criticized the airline's response, claiming that the only action taken was to move her to a different seat before takeoff.

Upon landing, she reported the issue to airport and airline authorities, who redirected her to the police. She also shared a copy of the complaint lodged via email on her Instagram. The actress recalled how the intoxicated passenger had taken her seat and engaged in a heated argument, including inappropriate physical contact.