MAHESH BABUS ROLE IN SS RAJAMOULIS JUNGLE ADVENTURE INSPIRED BY THIS RAMAYAN CHARACTER

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to hop on the pan-India bandwagon with SS Rajamouli's upcoming film is known. While the project is being kept under wraps, reports of Mahesh Babu's character inspired by Ramayan are doing rounds of the webloids.

Rajamouli and Mahesh's next is a jungle adventure that is mounted on a lavish scale. It will be Rajamouli's most expensive film so far and the same goes for Mahesh who will be catering to audiences across the country for the first time in his career of 24 years. The upcoming film is in the pre-production stage and will be going on floors later this year.

The latest buzz around the film hints that Rajamouli sought inspiration from Ramayan to design the character of his leading man. If reports are to be believed, Mahesh will be seen playing a character that will have traits of Lord Hanuman. Rajamouli is known for churning out films firmly rooted in Indian culture and for his next with Mahesh he seemingly resorted to the ancient epic for inspiration. The film will feature Mahesh Babu’s character fighting against all odds.

The untitled film will be one of the most expensive films ever made in India. Written by Rajamouli's father and acclaimed screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, the film will also have sequels in the future. Rajamouli is planning to shoot it extensively in Amazon Forest. According to reports, two studio giants, Sony and Disney, are in a race to bag the film which will arrive in theaters in 2025.