KURCHI MADATHAPETTI SONG FROM GUNTUR KAARAM SETS THE STAGE FOR SANKRANTHI RELEASE

Hyderabad: The makers of Mahesh Babu's much-awaited film Guntur Kaaram unveiled the song Kurchi Madathapetti on December 30. The latest song from Guntur Kaaram is a vibrant display of Mahesh and Sreeleela's dance prowess coupled with infectious rhythm. Kurchi Madathapetti is a versatile track that not only entices you to dance and sing along but also motivates with its dynamic vibe, making it an all-encompassing musical piece.

Mahesh and Sreeleela shine in this song composed by Thaman S, complemented by the lively choreography of Shekhar VJ. Sung by Sahithi Chaganti and Sri Krishna, with lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry, the three-minute and forty-three-second lyrical video has become the third release from the movie after Dum Masala and Oh My Baby.

Scheduled for release on January 12, the film is anticipated to be a major contender during the Sankranthi season in Telugu film industry. Guntur Kaaram will be competing alongside movies like Hanuman, Eagal, and Naa Sami Ranga. Mahesh Babu, presently in the USA for New Year celebrations, is said to be actively participate in promoting Guntur Kaaram upon his return.

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, this film marks the reunion of the successful duo after a twelve-year hiatus since their previous blockbuster Athadu followed by an underperformer Khaleja. Described as an action-packed entertainer, the film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil alongside Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela.