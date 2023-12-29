WATCH MAHESH BABU LEAVES FOR NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS ABROAD WITH WIFE NAMRATA SHIRODKAR AND KIDS

Hyderabad: South superstar Mahesh Babu, on Friday, jetted off out of India to celebrate the new year with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and son Gautam. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film Guntur Kaaram. Before he kicks in the promotions for the films, the actor flew out for a family vacation.

Mahesh along with his wife Namrata and kids was spotted at the Hyderabad airport. The family of four looked all jovial as they made their way into the airport. In a viral video from the airport, Mahesh could be seen talking over the phone carrying a backpack.

The actor looked stylish as always in a green checkered shirt and blue denim, which he paired with black shoes, a black cap and a pair of shades. He was seen walking with his daughter Sitara, who is keen on joining the film Industry in the coming times. For the outing, Sitara opted for a knitted sweater and white trousers.

Giving off bossy vibes, Namrata chose to wear a pink co-ord set over a white t-shirt. She completed her look with white sneakers to go with the look. The former actor was seen talking to her son Gautam, who was seen in a grey coloured t-shirt and faded denim. Taking to Instagram, Namrata dropped a picture of Mahesh, Sitara and Gautam from behind. She captioned the picture as: "Let's go bring in the new year."