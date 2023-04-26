KRUSHNA ABHISHEK BACK ON THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW AS SAPNA SHARES BTS VIDEOS

Hyderabad: Krushna Abhishek left the comedy programme before the start of its most recent season in September 2022 due to "monetary differences." The actor is best known for playing Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show. After leaving the show, actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek has rejoined the Kapil Sharma Show.

He posted a BTS video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show where he can be seen dancing with Kapil Sharma and other cast members. "Sapna is back Thank u to my fan family for all the love," read the caption on Abhishek's Instagram post. He even tagged his co-actors Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Kapil Sharma.

With the caption, "Dekho kaun laut kar aaya hai? " (Look who is back), Krushna shared a new video in which he gives a glimpse of his TKSS character Sapna. On TKSS, Krushna developed a sizable fan base, and when news of his return to the show after a brief absence reached his followers, they were overjoyed.

One fan wrote, "I am so so so so excited," while another wrote, "Good move Sony, otherwise TKSS was getting boring & monotonous." On Tuesday, April 25, Krushna began filming The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna stated that he is happy to be back on the show in a recent interview. He responded, "It was a change of contract," when asked what brought him back to Kapil's programme.

According to him, the earlier contract has "several concerns, including money, but all issues have been resolved." He had expressed his "happiness to be back" by referring to the show's cast as his "family" and the channel as his "home." The Kapil Sharma Show, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television on Saturdays and Sundays at 9.30 PM, is currently in its fourth season.

