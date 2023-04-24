KAPIL SHARMA ANNOUNCES KRUSHNA ABHISHEKS RETURN TO THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW

Hyderabad Krushna Abhishek a comedian who had previously left The Kapil Sharma Show TKSS for this season has announced that he will return to the show Recently in an interview Krushna stated that his choice was made as a result of a change of contract In addition he stated that all problems including money have been solved Krushna who portrayed the role of Sapna left TKSS last year due to agreement issues Krushna has also spoken about how the show s host Kapil Sharma gave him a warm welcome on the first day of the rehearsal He said that Kiku Sharda gave him a hug as soon as he saw him Krushna further said that he spoke with Archana Puran Singh on the phone He said that Kapil was extremely happy and greeted him warmly He also said that Kapil has offered him jokes in order to have Krushna do his best performance since Sapna is back Also read Kya Sidnaaz Laga Rakha Hai Salman Khan schools fans for not letting Shehnaaz Gill move on While speaking with the media Krushna said It is a change of contract rather than a change of heart Money was one of many challenges with the deal but they have all been resolved I am happy to be back because the show and the channel are like my family He further said Sapna will have a great entry It all works out well in the end That s how it is The fourth season of The Kapil Sharma Show is currently airing on Sony TV The show premieres on the channel every Saturday and Sunday at 930 pm The show s host Kapil Sharma recently revealed that the team of the show will embark on a tour of the US in July