KERALA JAILER STAR VINAYAKAN ARRESTED FOR CREATING RUCKUS AT POLICE STATION

Kochi: 'Jailer' actor Vinayakan has been arrested and let off on bail after he allegedly created a ruckus at a police station here in an inebriated state on Tuesday, Kerala police officials said.

According to the police, the actor who was the main villain in Rajinikanth's recent blockbuster 'Jailer' reportedly caused a commotion at the Ernakulam Town North police station when he was summoned by the police over a dispute with his wife at his apartment, on Tuesday evening.

As he was being quizzed related to the 'dispute', Vinayakan resorted to make trouble at the police station, a senior police official privy to the incident said.

"He was arrested for making trouble at the police station," the police officer said, adding that Vinayakan was taken to a nearby hospital for the mandatory medical examination as per the laid down norms.

He was let off on bail after completing the due procedure.

Earlier, Vinayakan spoke to the reporters when he was escorted back to the police station from the hospital post his medical examination.

He said he was unaware on reasons leading to his arrest.

When pressed for the reason behind his arrest, the actor maintained that he came to file a complaint and that he was arrested subsequently.

"I came to file a complaint. Please ask the police why I was brought here (hospital)."

One of the police officials accompanying the actor for the medial examination said that the tinsel star was arrested for creating a ruckus at the police station in an inebriated state.

Police said they were called to Vinayakan's apartment earlier in the day by the actor himself to resolve some issues with his wife.

Vinayakan has won critical acclaim for playing the role of Varman, Rajini's arch-nemesis in 'Jailer'.