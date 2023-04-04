Hyderabad: Kareena Kapoor is known for her fashion sense, which ranges from stylish to casual depending on the occasion, and while Bebo prefers to dress for the occasion, her husband Saif Ali Khan takes a considerably more casual approach. In a recent interview, Kareena stated that Saif is unconcerned about his appearance and has been wearing the same pair of trousers for the past five years.

'Saif is the type that is not bothered about dresses; he has had a pair of track pants for the last five years. He won't buy another pair unless I tell him,' she explained, adding, 'I'm like, Saif, you've worn this t-shirt with five holes in it, and he's like so? Everything is fine.' However, Kareena maintains that Saif is the "most stylish man ever."

In an earlier interview, Kareena stated that "nobody can style Saif" because he is "inherently fashionable." "Nobody can style Saif because he will wear the polar opposite of what a stylist suggests him," she explained. 'He is naturally stylish. He has exquisite taste in clothing, interior design, food, books, and destinations... Saif has that talent. Nobody can style Saif, in my opinion,' the actor said.

On the work front, Kareena was most recently seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Sing Chadha. She now has a few projects in the works, including The Crew, starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon, and Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X, starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Saif Ali Khan's next appearance will be in Om Raut's Adipurush, alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Saif is playing the antagonist Lankesh in the film, which will be released on June 16.