HRITHIK ROSHAN GOES SHIRTLESS TO SOAK IN SOME VITAMIN DHOOP FANS SAY WHAT A VIEW

Hyderabad Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is known for his athletic body and always puts in the effort to maintain his physique On Wednesday the actor set the internet on fire as he shared a shirtless photo of himself working out in the sun as a treat to his fans Sharing the picture on Instagram he wrote in the caption When you need to shred fast nothing works better than vitamin D hoop Soak it in before the yellow turns blue keepgoing In his caption when Hrithik wrote D hoop the actor referred to the character Jadoo from his 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya who thrived on dhoop sunlight In the picture Hrithik could be seen working out on an exercise bike while soaking the vitamin D on his terrace He was shirtless and dressed in unbuttoned acidwashed denim jeans a yellow baseball cap and eyeglassesAfter the picture was shared Hrithik s fans flocked to the comment section and filled it with compliments A fan wrote Oh the humanity Sir you re not just an inspiration you re an emotion Another fan wrote What a view One more wrote I love you so much my awesome real superhero Hrithik Roshan sir Another social media user commented More power to you sir with a red heart emoji Also read Madhu MantenaIra Trivedi wedding Aamir Khan poses with groom Hrithik Roshan shows up with GF Saba AzadMeanwhile on the work front Hrithik Roshan is currently working on a number of projects He will appear alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Siddharth Anand s action film Fighter The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 25 2024 As per reports he also has War 2 with Jr NTR