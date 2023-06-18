Hyderabad: The trailer of Heart of Stone was unveiled at the Tudum fan event in Brazil. It marks Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's debut in Hollywood alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Surprisingly, Alia plays the antagonist and may steal the show from Gal Gadot who was seen in several amazing action sequences in the trailer.

The trailer for the upcoming spy-action movie Heart of Stone was shared by Alia on her Instagram handle on Sunday. Heart of Stone, which stars Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, and Gal Gadot as deadly secret agents, was created as a potential franchise starter for Netflix. The lead trio made the trailer debut at the streamer's Tudum event in Brazil.

Although Gal Gadot had numerous action scenes, Alia appears to be the main antagonist in the high-octane trailer. Alia appears in just 5–6 scenes in the 2.5 minutes trailer, yet it feels like she is in charge of this narrative. In the trailer, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are introduced as the "most highly trained" members of a Charter who are not allowed to have any friends, relationships, political allegiances, or other social connections.

This Charter's strength comes from a "heart," but it is stolen and later discovered in Alia's possession. Although the actor isn't seen performing any action scenes in the trailer, it is clear that she has the ability to bring the Charter to its knees. The movie was filmed all around the world, including in Italy, London, and Lisbon. The trailer promises some intense action sequences that include a snowy chase, numerous fistfights, and more.

It is also made clear that everyone is searching for "the Heart," which is the MacGuffin that gives the Charter its "power." Although Gal Gadot dominated with excellent action scenes in the trailer, Alia Bhatt may end up being the star of the film. Heart of Stone, helmed by Tom Harper, also features Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready.

The film will make its Netflix debut, just in time for India's Independence Day on August 11, 2023. The release of Alia's Hollywood debut project Heart of Stone coincides with that of her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor's action drama, Animal. Prior to Heart of Stone, Alia will appear with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie is scheduled to open in theatres on July 28.

