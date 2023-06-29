EID AL ADHA 2023 AKSHAY KUMAR ABHISHEK BACHCHAN MAHESH BABU OTHERS WISH FANS EID MUBARAK

Mumbai (Maharashtra): From Sunny Deol, Emraan Hashmi, and Abhishek Bachchan to many others, Bollywood celebrities are sharing special wishes on Eid-Al-Adha which is being celebrated on June 29. It is a wonderful day for Muslims all over the world. On this day, they gather to perform special prayers, exchange gifts, and feast on wonderful food. It is a time for families and friends to get together.

For the celebrities, it is a special time and they took to their social media handles to wish their fans, family, and friends on this festival. Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram Stories to wish his fans and friends the festivity. His message reads, "Eid-Al-Adha Mubarak." Sunny Deol also tweeted, "#EidMubarak to all, May the almighty shower his graceful blessings upon you and your loved ones' lives with peace, prosperity, and abundance."

Mahesh Babu mentioned on Twitter, "Wishing you all a happy Eid al-Adha! May this day bring joy, love, and success to each one of you! #EidMubarak." Jr NTR also wished his fans with a lovely message, "May this joyous occasion of Eid bring abundant peace and prosperity to all. #EidMubarak." Adnan Sami shared Eid Mubarak wishes on his Instagram handle, "EID MUBARAK to One & All!! Love & Duas always!!"

Richa Chadha also wished her fans with the message, "Eid Mubarak doston." Sherlyn Chopra also shared Eid Mubarak wishes on his Twitter handle. Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Eid-al-adha.. Mubarak to all of you, may this auspicious day bring positivity, love, and prosperity to all of your lives #EidMubarak"

Sara Ali Khan, who is quite active on social media posted a picture collage with her mother, Amrita Singh, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan on her Instagram stories, wishing everyone "Eid Mubarak". Akshay Kumar also wished his fans through his Twitter handle and wrote, "#EidMubarak to you and your families. Peace and happiness to all." (ANI)

