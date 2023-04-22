SALMAN KHAN GREETS FANS ON EID POSES WITH FAMILY FOR GRAND FRAME

Mumbai Eid doesn t seem to get brighter if Bhaijaan doesn t turn up for his fans Keeping the annual ritual of meeting fans on Eid alive Salman Khan came to the balcony of his house to greet the sea of fans on the occasion of Eid Bhaijaan wore a bluecoloured Pathaani suit for the festivalSalman waved at fans smiled at them and spent a few minutes absorbing the love fans have been showering on him for yearsSalman s brother Arbaaz Khan and brotherinlaw Aayush Sharma shared a grand family frame to wish Eid MubarakThe frame features Salim Khan Helen Salma Khan Arbaaz Khan Salman Khan Sohail Khan with his two sons Nirvaan and Yohan Alvira Khan her husband Atul Agnihotri Arpita KhanAayush Sharma and their kids Fans loved the grand frame One wrote Masha allah May Allah bless the Khan family Ameen Eid Mubarak Another one wrote Eid Mubarak Salman Khan is back to theatres on Eid after four years with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan Though the film did not open on a promising note bhaijan s fans never lose hope After Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone s Pathaan Salman s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was perceived to be another gamechanger tentpole release for the Hindi film industryThe film has garnered mixed reviews from critics and audiences Now it will be interesting to see if the festival season adds to the momentum over the weekend Helmed by Farhad Samji the film also stars Pooja Hegde Shehnaaz Gill Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles With Agency InputsAlso read Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Day 1 box office Here s how much Salman Khan s Eid release rakes in