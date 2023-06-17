BECOMING 3 VERY SOON RAM CHARAN AND UPASANA KONIDELA RECEIVE HANDCRAFTED CRADLE FROM SEX TRAFFICKING SURVIVORS

Hyderabad: RRR star Ram Charan and his entrepreneur wife Upasana Konidela will soon be embracing parenthood. The couple, who is in their third trimester of pregnancy is receiving best wishes and love from their close family and friends. The list of well wishers also includes those whose life the power couple managed to touch thorough various philanthropic causes that they keep supporting together and individually.

As Ram Charan and Upasana are gearing up to embark on new journey, the couple received a thoughtful gift from Sunita Krishnan, an anti trafficking crusader and sex trafficking survivors. Taking to social media, Upasana shared a montage of pictures and thanked Prajwala Foundation for the handcrafted cradle which is made by the sex trafficking survivors. Upasana has been closely working with the foundation for long.

Sharing the video, Upasana thanked the Prajwala Foundation for being integral part of their journey of "becoming 3." The star wife wrote on Instagram, "We are honoured & humbled to receive this heartfelt gift from the incredible young women of #PrajwalaFoundation. This handcrafted cradle holds immense significance, symbolizing strength, resilience, and hope. It represents a journey of transformation and self-respect that I want my child to be exposed to from birth. 🌟@sunitha.krishnan."

The couple, who celebrated 11 years of marital bliss on June 14, will be welcoming their first child soon. Ram Charan and Upasana waited for over a decade to be parents and have maintained that they wanted to extend the family only when they are emotionally ready for it and not for the societal pressure. The couple announced their pregnancy on December 12, 2022 via a note on social media which was signed by the couple's parents -- Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela and Shobana and Anil Kamineni.