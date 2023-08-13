ALIA BHATT REVEALS WHEN SHE FIRST TIME CROSSED PATHS WITH RANBIR KAPOOR

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt recently revealed an intriguing tidbit about her relationship with husband Ranbir Kapoor. During a recent interview for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone, Alia delved into her cherished "firsts," including when the first time she crossed paths with Ranbir.

Surprisingly, Alia and Ranbir's first encounter took place on the set of the film Black. During Heart Of Stone promotions, Alia talked about her initial audition for the Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji-starrer Black, where she auditioned for a young Rani Mukerji's role. Although she didn't land the part, the revelation came with an interesting twist: this was the first time she crossed paths with Ranbir Kapoor, now her husband.

Alia Bhatt's initial ventures were also highlighted during the interview. She fondly recalled her earliest film, Sangharsh, shot when she was a mere 5 or 6 years old, and her maiden collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the upcoming Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Reflecting on her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone and shooting experiences, Alia expressed that regardless of the film's origin, the energy on sets worldwide remains constant. Everyone collaborates towards a common vision, diligently striving for excellence. Heart Of Stone, starring Alia alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, is currently streaming on Netflix. The film has garnered mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Alia Bhatt's candidness extended to her relationship with her co-star Gal Gadot. In a separate interview with BBC Asia Network, Alia revealed that Gadot was among the first individuals to learn about her pregnancy. Alia praised Gadot's caring nature and recounted a particularly memorable incident where Gadot emphasized the importance of hydration during a hot shoot, showcasing her warmth and genuine concern for her fellow crew members.

Meanwhile, Alia was recently seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Ranveer Singh. Her upcoming projects include Jee Le Zara, where she will share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

