ALIA BHATT GOES DND MODE IN VIDEO FROM HER DAY OFF ARJUN KAPOOR REACTS

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone, has jetted off to New York for a much-needed holiday. On Thursday, the actor took to her social media handle and treated her fans with a sneak peek into her schedule on her day off. Alia dropped a video of herself relaxing in the hotel pool, channeling her "water baby" side.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, "DND" and attached a sleeping emoji. The video shows Alia in a hot pink swimsuit, relaxing in the pool, and enjoying her pool time leisurely. Alia looked relaxed as she rested her head at the poolside and then dived backward to float on the calming water. The text in the video read, "My schedule on my day off… That's it. That's my schedule."

As soon as the video was posted, social media users flocked to the comment section and showered the Raazi actor with compliments. A netizen wrote, "I too love to float just." Another user wrote, "THIS IS BEAUTIFUL! LOVE IT! So inspiring and perfect!" One more wrote, "Water baby." Another fan commented, "Cute cuteee you. my water baby." It also drew actor Arjun Kapoor's reaction, who commented, "Need this sched & this hotel in my life."

Talking about her recent film, Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which earned a staggering Rs 343.98 crores at the global box office, is now available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie can currently be rented for 30 days, however, it will soon be accessible without charge.

