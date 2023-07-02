AHEAD OF RARKPK TRAILER RELEASE KJO DROPS UNSEEN PICTURES OF RANVEER AND ALIA NETIZENS ASK KITNA PROMOTE KROGE AUR

Hyderabad: With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Karan Johar is returning to director's chair after almost seven years. As the film headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is nearing its release, the makers have intensified promotions and will be dropping RARKPK trailer on July 4. Before that, Karan seemingly is busy keeping a buzz around the film going. The filmmaker dropped the latest pictures of Alia and Ranveer from the film on Sunday. While fans are excited about the film, a section of social media users was apparently unimpressed with Ranveer and Alia's "lackluster chemistry."

KJo took to Instagram to share a set of four pictures from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The first two images feature Ranveer and Alia in striking romantic poses while the following are stunning portraits of the leading pair. Sharing the images, KJo wrote, "The Rocky Rani slide show !!! The TRAILER is out on the 4th of JULY!the Randhawa’s and Chatterjee’s are all set to show you the pyar, the takraar and a great suggestion for a happy marriage …. #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani releasing 28th July (sic)."

Soon after Karan shared the pictures reactions started flooding in. While fans were all hearts for Ranveer and Alia's latest stills from RARKPK, others seemed underwhelmed by Rocky and Rani's chemistry. Reacting to Karan's post, a fan wrote, "Can't wait to see them together again," while another chimed in, "Excited for Rocky and Rani." KJo's post also invited a few naysayers as a user wrote "Lackluster chemistry," a comment on KJo's post also reads, "I’m sorry but zero chemistry," while a user asked the filmmaker, "Kitna promote kroge aur?"

READ | Deepika Padukone reacts to Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Bankrolled by KJo's Dharma Productions, the film also stars veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The makers recently released the first song from the film Tum Kya Mile which is being lapped by the audience. Earlier, Karan admitted that he is not aiming to push the envelope as a filmmaker with RARKPK, fans can rest assured that a quintessential Dharma romance is on its way this July 28.