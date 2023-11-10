Hyderabad: In a show of solidarity, Vijay Deverakonda expressed his dismay over the unfortunate incident involving his rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna, emphasizing that such an occurrence should never befall anyone. He joined a chorus of celebrities, notably including Amitabh Bachchan, Keerthy Suresh, Mrunal Thakur, Ishaan Khatter, and Naga Chaitanya, in unequivocally calling for legal repercussions in response to the alarming deepfake video that left the entertainment industry reeling with shock. And now, Rashmika has reacted to his suggestion to the Centre to tackle such situations henceforth.

Drawing attention to a news article titled 'Government takes decisive action against deepfakes following the viral Rashmika Mandanna video', Vijay used his Instagram platform to underline the crucial steps required to safeguard the future. He stressed that no one should endure the distressing experience Rashmika went through, and advocated for a proactive and readily accessible cyber enforcement agency that can swiftly crack down on such deplorable acts and bring the perpetrators to justice. Rashmika, in turn, echoed Vijay's sentiments by sharing his Instagram story and affirming her complete agreement with his stance. Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Agreed completely."

For those unfamiliar with the context, a manipulated video featuring Rashmika Mandanna circulated widely on social media recently. The fabricated footage depicted a woman resembling Rashmika entering an elevator while dressed in form-fitting attire. Promptly capturing the attention of netizens, the video's authenticity was later debunked by several social media users who clarified that it was indeed a deepfake creation. The incident gained further prominence when legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to the microblogging platform X to demand legal action.