Animal song Hua Main sparks meme fest; netizens say 'Vijay Deverakonda on the way to meet Ranbir Kapoor'
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna shared the song Hua Main from her forthcoming film Animal, in which she co-stars with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. In the song, the couple can be seen seated in a plane's cockpit and locking lips with each other, which has elicited a lot of reactions from the actress's admirers. Rashmika's sizzling chemistry with Ranbir invited a meme fest online with focus on her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda.
Our hua main is now yours to enjoy.. ❤️🎶#HuaMain #Ammayi #Neevaadi #OhBaale #Pennaale https://t.co/o4jwJh92wv#Animal1stSong#AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec@AnimalTheFilm @AnilKapoor #RanbirKapoor @thedeol @tripti_dimri23 @jam8studio @raghavcofficial @KapilKapilan… pic.twitter.com/FSNhrWOMyt— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) October 11, 2023
Sharing the song, Rashmika captioned the post, 'Our hua main is now yours to enjoy.." Earlier, the actor had said that she personally adores it in all the versions.. Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. Soon after the diva published the romantic track, her followers descended on the comments section to express their feelings.
Netizens did not waste a second and took to Twitter (now known as X) to drag Vijay for the steaming scenes picturised on the lead pair. One user wrote: "VijayDeverakonda on the way to meet #RanbirKapoor𓃵" Another one tweeted: "#Aliabhatt And #VijayDeverakonda signed a new film together after watching the poster of new song of #AnimalTheFilm 😭😂"
#VijayDeverakonda on the way to meet #RanbirKapoor𓃵— Vaibhav D (@Vaibhav04563161) October 11, 2023
😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣@TheDeverakonda #Animal #RashmikaMandanna #HuaMain #SandeepReddyVanga https://t.co/nec0weY9ZX pic.twitter.com/jTwwYzG1Tu
#Aliabhatt And #VijayDeverakonda signed a new film together after watching the poster of new song of #AnimalTheFilm 😭😂#HuaMain #RanbirKapoor #RashmikaMandana pic.twitter.com/aJgolWiTXO— ʀᴏᴄᴋᴇʏ ♕ (@Sigma_Rockey) October 10, 2023
#Animal #AnimalTheFilm #Rashmika #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/9VOs1kpLTD— పక్క నాటు (@pakkanaatu) October 11, 2023
Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film marks Bobby Deol's return to big screens. He plays the primary antagonist in the film. Animal is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Kabir Singh, and is slated to hit theatres on December 1. The film is about a problematic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of horrific underworld bloodshed.
After seeing #HuaMain #Ammayi song Kondanna Reaction 😂🤣#AnimalOn1stDec #Animal1stSong#RanbirKapoor #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/vWmL46QJn2— 𝘽𝙐𝙉𝙉𝙔 𝙎𝘼𝙄™ (@Bunny_Sai046) October 11, 2023