ANIMAL SONG HUA MAIN SPARKS MEME FEST NETIZENS SAY VIJAY DEVERAKONDA ON THE WAY TO MEET RANBIR KAPOOR

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna shared the song Hua Main from her forthcoming film Animal, in which she co-stars with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. In the song, the couple can be seen seated in a plane's cockpit and locking lips with each other, which has elicited a lot of reactions from the actress's admirers. Rashmika's sizzling chemistry with Ranbir invited a meme fest online with focus on her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda.

Sharing the song, Rashmika captioned the post, 'Our hua main is now yours to enjoy.." Earlier, the actor had said that she personally adores it in all the versions.. Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. Soon after the diva published the romantic track, her followers descended on the comments section to express their feelings.

Netizens did not waste a second and took to Twitter (now known as X) to drag Vijay for the steaming scenes picturised on the lead pair. One user wrote: "VijayDeverakonda on the way to meet #RanbirKapoor𓃵" Another one tweeted: "#Aliabhatt And #VijayDeverakonda signed a new film together after watching the poster of new song of #AnimalTheFilm 😭😂"