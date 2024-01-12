Delhi : Retail inflation soared to a four-month high of 5.69 per cent in December last year due to steep rise in prices of vegetables, pulses, spices and fruits, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) today. The data revealed that the retail inflation surged at the fastest pace all through those four months.

The factory output slipped to an eight-month low of 2.4 per cent in November as against 7.6 per cent a year ago, due to slower growth in manufacturing, production of capital goods and so on. The rate of rise in prices of food items increased to 9.53 per cent in December this year as against 4.19 per cent in December last year. The food basket consists of fifty percent of the consumer price index (CPI).

In August 2023, inflation had touched a high of 6.83 per cent. The latest data showed that inflation in the vegetable segment was at 27.64 per cent on an annual basis, followed by 'pulses and products' at 20.73 per cent, and spices at 19.69 per cent. However, prices of 'oil and fats' declined by 14.96 per cent. The retail inflation was higher in rural areas at 5.93 per cent in December, while it was 5.46 per cent in urban India.

However, the inflation in the food basket was lower in rural areas compared to urban centres. Commenting on the data, Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA said the sequential uptick in the headline CPI inflation in December 2023 was entirely led by the food and beverages segment, with all the other sub-groups either reporting an easing or similar year-on-year prints compared to the previous month.