CRUDE OIL FUTURES GAIN ON SPOT DEMAND

New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Friday rose by Rs 71 to Rs 6,591 per barrel in futures trade as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for September delivery traded higher by Rs 71 or 1.09 percent at Rs 6,591 per barrel in 5,704 lots.

Analysts said the raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.53 percent at USD 79.47 per barrel, and Brent crude traded 0.50 percent higher at USD 83.78 per barrel in New York.

