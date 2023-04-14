YOGI GOVT CARRYING OUT FAKE ENCOUNTERS TO DIVERT PEOPLES ATTENTION ALLEGES AKHILESH YADAV

Mau Madhya Pradesh Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathled BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Friday for carrying out fake encounters to divert the attention of the people from real issues The maximum number of custodial deaths and fake encounters were reported in Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh is the only state which has received a maximum number of notices about police encounters An emerging youth leader was killed by goons belonging to the Chief Minister s caste The youth was beaten to death said the Samajwadi Party leader adding Some police officers are doing a good job but the Yogi government has been preventing them from discharging their duties Also read Fake encounter Akhilesh on Atiq Ahmed s son Asad s killingOn the sidelines of attending the function to mark the 132nd birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar held at Mau in Madhya Pradesh the SP leader said We should follow the footprints shown by Babasaheb the architect of the Constitution The contribution of Babasaheb was immense in drafting the Constitution He fought against discrimination a rigid caste system and untouchability He always strived to uplift the poor and underprivileged sections of society But above all Bharat Ratna Babasaheb gave us the precious Constitution Elaborating further Akhilesh said Our Constitution is in danger The BJP government has been decimating several institutions which have got Constitutional safeguards Hence I have taken a pledge to work for the betterment of Dalits and underprivileged sections of society Also read Uttar Pradesh double murders rose under socalled double engine govt says Akhilesh Yadav s barb at BJP