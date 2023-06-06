UNICEF HYDERABAD ACTIVATES ADOLESCENTS YOUTH TO TAKE PM MODIS MISSION LIFE OATH

Hyderabad: UNICEF which is globally supporting youth and child participation for climate advocacy, has partnered with India for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission LiFE. It (https://merilife.org/) has been a great initiative for promoting pro-planet behaviours.

Children participating in the World Environment Day event of UNICEF Hyderabad, in Sanga Reddy, on Monday.

UNICEF along with the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate change (MoEFCC) has been working to increase youth and child participation for Mission LiFE to provide the impetus for promoting the pro-planet behaviours, a statement from the agency read.

This word is 'LiFE' which means 'Lifestyle For Environment'. There is a need for all of us to come together and take LiFE forward as a campaign. This can become a mass movement towards an environmentally conscious lifestyle, PM Modi said during his address at the COP 26.

On the World Environment Day, 5 June, the UNICEF Hyderabad Office in collaboration with its civil society and development partners spearheaded an activation of adolescents and youth across the three states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, under which young people took the Mission LiFE oath physically and online, took positive action supporting climate action and pledged to affect the changes that will preserve the environment, the statement said.

According to the agency, it using its global digital engagement platform for youth U-Report for reaching out to 2.5 million and more youth, children and adolescents with Mission LiFE messages and behaviours. The idea being to nudge individuals to undertake simple acts in their daily lives that can contribute significantly and positively to climate change when embraced across the country, it said.

Upon successful enrolment on U-Report, children/youth were asked to participate in a series of LiFE related tasks under the following 5 themes, namely, Save Energy, Save Water, Reduce Single Use Plastic, Adopt Sustainable Food Systems and Adopt Healthy Lifestyle. At the end of successfully completing tasks, they were awarded digital badges for each theme, which they can share through their social media accounts.