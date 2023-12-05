QS WORLD UNIVERSITY SUSTAINABILITY RANKINGS DU LEADS 56 INDIAN VARSITIES TO MAKE THE CUT

New Delhi: The Delhi University has topped the chart among 56 Indian universities that have made the cut in QS World University Sustainability rankings, officials announced on Tuesday. DU is followed by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) Bombay and Madras.

Overall, the University of Toronto has bagged the first rank, followed by the University of California, Berkeley (UCB) and The University of Manchester at the second and third spots. The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024, compiled by global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds, features 1,397 institutions across 95 countries and territories, more than double the number featured in last year's pilot edition.

Evaluating universities based on social impact, environmental impact and governance, the rankings provide a unique and detailed framework to assess how universities are taking action to tackle the world's most pressing global challenges. "India, as one of the world's largest emitters of carbon dioxide, faces a formidable challenge and shoulders immense responsibility for meeting its commitment to achieve net zero by 2070. In this context, the role of Indian universities is pivotal as they continue to expand in number and improve in quality," QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter said.

"While there are commendable achievements in certain areas of the ranking, there are also areas for improvement. The performance of institutions like VIT and the University of Delhi in Environmental Education and Institutional Sustainability is noteworthy and these achievements are crucial for India's climate action plans. However, challenges related to Environmental Research and Equality remain.

"To align with the nation's environmental commitments, universities need to amplify their research capabilities, foster diversity and inclusivity and invest in high-impact environmental research. Furthermore, as India seeks to enhance its inbound and outbound student mobility, carbon offsetting within the sector will become increasingly necessary," Sowter added.

The universities' performance has been assessed on three parameters ---Environmental Impact, Social Impact and Governance. "India performs excellently in indicators related to Environmental Impact. In Environmental Sustainability, which quantifies an institution's commitment to, and implementation of, its sustainability and climate strategies, four Indian universities place among the world's top 100, with the national leader, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), coming 49th, tenth highest in Asia," a statement issued by the Lodon-based QS said.