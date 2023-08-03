PRADHAN MANTRI AWAS YOJANA DEADLINE EXTENDED TILL DECEMBER NEXT YEAR CENTRE

New Delhi: The Central government has extended the deadline to provide houses to all eligible urban households of the country under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) till December next year. Earlier, the date of completion of the mega PMAY-U project was March 31, 2022. Informing this in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Kaushal Kishore said that his ministry is implementing PMAY-U since June 2015 to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to all eligible urban households in the country.

“As on December 2022, a total of 120.45 lakh (after curtailment of 2.24 lakh houses as per proposals submitted by States/UTs) houses were sanctioned under PMAY-U. Out of the sanctioned houses, 107.30 lakh houses (89 per cent) were grounded; of which 67.10 lakh houses were completed and delivered to the beneficiaries,” he said.

As on July 24, 2023, 112.25 lakh houses were grounded and 75.51 houses were completed and delivered to the beneficiaries. In the State of Andhra Pradesh, a total of 21,32,432 houses have been sanctioned under PMAY-U; of which 19,96,628 houses have been grounded so far, he said in a written reply. Based on the project proposals submitted by States/ UTs, more than 118.90 lakh houses have been sanctioned as on July 24, 2023.

Also read: PMAY-U emerges one of largest housing schemes of world: Union Minister

Out of Rs 2.00 lakh crore, Central assistance committed, Rs 1.48 lakh crore has been released till date. “The scheme period of PMAY-U, which was earlier up to March 2022, has been extended till December 31, 2024, except Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) vertical, for completion of all houses sanctioned till March 2022 without changing funding pattern and implementation methodology of the scheme,” he said.

States and UTs have been advised to accelerate the pace of construction and ensure the completion of sanctioned houses and projects within the stipulated timelines as per Detailed Project Report (DPR). The Ministry also regularly reviews the status of the implementation of the scheme through review meetings to ensure the completion of all the sanctioned houses within the extended scheme period, the minister said.

The ministry has been implementing PMAY-U under the ‘Housing for All’ Mission since June 2015 giving Central assistance to implementing agencies through States and Union Territories (UTs) for providing pucca houses with basic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries through four verticals, including beneficiary-led individual house construction, enhancement (BLC); affordable housing in partnership (AHP); ‘In-situ’ slum redevelopment (ISSR); and credit linked subsidy scheme (CLSS).