PARLIAMENT SPECIAL SESSION 5 DAY SESSION BEGINS SHORTLY PM MODI LIKELY TO SPEAK TODAY

New Delhi: All eyes are on the five-day special session of the Parliament which begins on Monday (18 September) and will conclude on Friday(22 September). Around eight bills have been listed for consideration and passage during the special session.

The session will also discuss Parliament's 75-year journey as for the first time, the House proceedings will be done at the new Parliament building. The announcement of the Special Session was criticised by BJP's rival parties as preparations for the assembly polls in five states later this year are on in full swing. Rival parties have criticised the BJP-led central government for calling a special session of Parliament without disclosing the agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak on the day in Lok Sabha at the special session of Parliament, according sources. The Parliament House, which will soon hand over its position as the country's hallowed legislature to a new complex, has stood for over 96 years as a sentinel of time and a repository of India's democratic journey.

India's old Parliament was opened on January 18, 1927 by Lord Irwin -- the then-viceroy. The building has witnessed colonial rule, the Second World War, the dawn of Independence, the adoption of the Constitution, and the passage of many legislations -- some landmark and many controversial.

The building was designed by Sir Herbert Baker who, along with Sir Edwin Lutyens, was chosen to design the new imperial capital in Delhi.

Historians and conservation architects describe the old edifice as a "repository of India's history" and its "democratic ethos", and an "architectural jewel" of Delhi.

Congress party has demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill must be passed during the special session of Parliament. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Rajiv Gandhi first introduced Constitution Amendment Bills for one-third reservation in panchayats and nagarpalikas in May 1989. It passed in Lok Sabha but failed in Rajya Sabha in September 1989".

He said Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao reintroduced Constitution Amendment Bills for one-third reservation for women in panchayats and nagarpalikas in April 1993 and both Bills passed and became law.

"Now there are more than 15 lakh elected women representatives in panchayats and nagarpalikas. This comes to about 40%," the Congress leader said.