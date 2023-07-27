Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume its sitting of Monsoon Session on Thursday at 11 am. Past five days of the Session saw the Opposition cornering the Narendra Modi led government on account of the ethnic-strife in Manipur which has so far claimed more than 160 lives in the northeast.

The Opposition have been seeking a comprehensive statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence and timeless debate. Follow this page for updates related to the Parliament session.