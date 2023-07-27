Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition MPs to attend Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha in 'Black'
Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition MPs to attend Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha in 'Black'
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume its sitting of Monsoon Session on Thursday at 11 am. Past five days of the Session saw the Opposition cornering the Narendra Modi led government on account of the ethnic-strife in Manipur which has so far claimed more than 160 lives in the northeast.
The Opposition have been seeking a comprehensive statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence and timeless debate. Follow this page for updates related to the Parliament session.
- 9.15 am
In Rajya Sabha, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur will move the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 further to amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952 for consideration and passing.
- 8.30 am
In Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to move for leave to introduce a Bill to amend the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002. Joshi also holds the portfolio of Coal and Mines. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal will move the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, to amend certain enactments for decriminalising and rationalising offences to further enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business, as reported by the Joint Committee, for consideration.
- 8.25 am
The Congress has thrown a moral challenge at all the Lok Sabha members insisting that they will have to take a personal stand to extend their solidarity with the people of Manipur when the no-confidence Motion is taken up for debate and put to vote against the Modi government. Read more...
- 8 am
Parliamentarians from various opposition parties who are part of the INDIA alliance will wear black dresses on Thursday as a mark of protest against the ruling party for not debating on Manipur and also on not taking up the discussion on their no confidence motion. Leaders of the opposition parties have urged all their MPs to wear black dress on Thursday as they meet in the chamber of the leader of opposition in the morning. Read more...
