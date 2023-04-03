New Delhi: Both the Houses of Parliament will commence their business for the day on Monday after a four-day break. This is the last week of the Budget session which is slated to end on April 6. This is also the day when former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appeal against his conviction in the defamation case at the Surat sessions court.

The Lok Sabha is slated to discuss The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Rajya Sabha will be discussing The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The second half of the Budget session was marked by rampant disruptions by Opposition MPs as well as from the ruling party. The opposition has sharpened its attack against the Modi government on the Adani issue over the Hindenburg report alleging stock manipulations by the global conglomerate.

Opposition party leaders have been meeting regularly at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber to strategise their method of opposition on the floor of the House. On Monday, the Congress party held a meeting of its MPs in its parliamentary party office to chalk out their strategy for the day.

Also read: Parliament plagued by disruptions, laments Dhankhar

The Congress parliamentarians have been asked to come in black to mark their protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. In the second half of the Budget session, the Modi government has been able to pass the Finance Bill and the Demand for Grants and introduce the Inter-Services Organisations Bill amid the din. The Finance Bill was passed in both Houses within minutes amid heavy sloganeering by opposition members.

Last week, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said at a media conference that 'disorder' has become the new normal order in the Parliament. Addressing the gathering, Dhankar said that there will never be a time in democracy when there will be no differences between the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary. He said that those issues need to be resolved amicably by taking a collaborative stance.