New Delhi : Former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to appear before a Surat court on Monday to appeal against his conviction in the PM Modi surname defamation case, sources said. He will be accompanied by his sister and Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Before visiting Surat, Rahul had called on former AICC president Sonia Gandhi and took her blessings.

The former Congress president was disqualified from Parliament following his conviction by the Surat court. In today's appeal, Rahul Gandhi is expected to seek acquittal and relief from his two-year sentence. His disqualification triggered widespread protests by Congress leaders and cadres across the country.

The former Wayanad MP from Kerala had also to evict from the MP quarters following a notice served on him. Several Congress leaders have come forward to offer their buildings to Rahul Gandhi for his stay in the national capital. Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi filed the defamation case that led to the conviction and subsequent disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi became embroiled in this defamation case because of his remark in an election meeting at Kolar in Karnataka. Mentioning the names of PM Narendra Modi, Neerva Modi and Lalit Modi, the Congress leader was stated to have asked how come that 'all thieves have the common surname Modi'.

Congress leaders have slammed the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for misusing all constitutional institutions to target Rahul Gandhi. Delhi Congress Seva Dal leader Rajkumari Gupta has offered her house in Delhi to Rahul after he vacated his official residence in the national capital.