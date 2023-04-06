New Delhi: There is no proposal with the Union Government to take the assistance of retired judges and senior advocates in drafting legislation, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Union Minister in a written reply in the Upper House of the Parliament stated the Legislative Department has been taking necessary steps to ensure that legislative drafting is simple, plain, precise, and unambiguous.

"Efforts are also being made to aim at clarity of expressions and use of appropriate words and expressions," added the Law Minister. He also said that a committee has been constituted in the Department to lay down the guidelines for simple and effective ways in drafting of legislation.

He was responding to questions regarding whether Government is aware that one of the main reasons for litigation in High Courts and the Supreme Court is the defective and faulty drafting of legislations containing provisions admitting more than one interpretation. The questions were raised by BJP MP in Rajya Sabha Dr Ashok Bajpai.

As for the steps taken by the Union Law Ministry to address the issue, the Law Minister stated in his written reply that the Legislative Department has requested all Ministries/ Departments of the Government of India to ensure that the legislative policies are made simple, non-complex and framed in easy-to-understand language.

"Further, draft persons are also given suitable training. As the process of drafting of laws is continuous and ongoing one, the Legislative Department will continue in its efforts to draft laws which are precise and accurate," stated Rijiju.