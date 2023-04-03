Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has prepared a list of the top most wanted 28 gangsters in India, with Goldie Brar -- the gangster of the Lawrence gang and the mastermind behind Punjabi singer Moosewala's murder -- is listed at top.

Most of the gangsters included in the NIA list, including the 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, are hiding in countries other than India. Recently, there were reports of Goldie Brar getting detained in America. Though Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had also confirmed the news of his detention, DGP Gaurav Yadav has never directly responded to it.

All the gangsters in the list are carrying out several illegal businesses in India from other countries. The chief crimes that they are involved in include murder, extortion and arms smuggling in the country, which they carry out through their network of criminals based in India. According to media reports, maximum 9 gangsters are currently hiding in Canada, followed by 5 in the US.

Some other gangsters included in the list are residents of Punjab and Rajasthan, who are associated with the Lawrence and Bambiha gangs. According to NIA, these gangsters fled abroad with fake passports after committing crimes in the country. Reports suggest Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol and nephew Sachin Thapan are also included in this list.

As per the reports, Anmol had been hiding in the US while his network of his goons operated in India. His targets have mostly been film stars, singers and businessmen. He is also accused of having links with Pakistan. A few days ago, he was detained in Azerbaijan while Anmol's whereabouts were also linked to Kenya.

Besides, Lucky Patial from the Bambiha gang, is also on the NIA's list. He is currently based in Armenia as per reports. His accomplice Sukhpreet Budha is currently in jail, and was caught in an encounter with notorious sharpshooter Davinder Bambiha. Terrorist Harvinder Rinda, who is rumored to have a died a few months ago in Pakistan due to prolonged illness, is also on the list. No one has officially confirmed his death though.

Given below are the names of all 28 Gangsters included in NIA's list:

1. Goldie Brar aka Satinderjit Singh Canada/USA

2. Anmol Bishnoi, USA

3. Kuldeep Singh, UAE

4. Jagjit Singh, Malaysia

5. Dharma Kahlon, USA

6. Rohit Godara, Europe

7. Gurvinder Singh, Canada

8. Sachin Thapan, Azerbaijan

9. Satveer Singh, Canada

10. Sanwar Dhillon, Canada

11. Rajesh Kumar, Brazil

12. Gurpinder Singh, Canada

13. Harjot Singh Gill, USA

14. Darmanjit Singh alias Darman Kahlon, US

15. Amritpal, USA

16. Sukhdul Hi alias Sukha Duneke, Canada

17. Gurpinder Singh alias Baba Dalla, Canada

18. Satvir Singh Waring alias Sam, Canada

19. Lakhbir Singh Landa, Canada

20. Arshdeep Singh alias Dalla, Canada

21. Charanjit Singh aka Rinku Behla, Canada

22. Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Judge, Canada

23. Gaurav Patiala alias Lucky Patiala, Armenia

24. Supreep Singh Harry Chatta, Germany

25. Ramanjit Singh alias Romi, Hong Kong

26. Manpreet Singh alias Father, Philippines

27. Gurjant Singh Junta, Australia

28. Sandeep Grewal alias Billa alias Sunny Khawajke, Indonesia