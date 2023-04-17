NIA ATTACHES 2 FLOORS OF PUNE BASED BLUE BELL SCHOOL USED BY PFI TO RADICALIZE YOUTHS

New Delhi The National Investigation Agency NIA has attached two floors of a school building in Pune where the Popular Front of India PFI had allegedly been organising camps to radicalise and indoctrinate Muslim youth and further train them for carrying out targeted killings and attacks against leaders and organisations of a particular community An NIA official said on Monday that the 4th and 5th floors of the Blue Bell School building were used by PFI to plan and prepare for carrying out terrorist activities with the aim of endangering the unity integrity and security of India “PFI was recruiting innocent Muslim youth into the outfit at these premises and also providing them with armed and unarmed training to eliminate and attack those opposed to the establishment of Islamic Rule in the country by 2047 the official saidThe two floors have been attached by NIA as ‘proceeds of terrorism under the provisions of UA P Act 1967 in a case registered by the agency on 13th April 2022 as FIR No RC142022NIADLI The NIA had filed a chargesheet on March 18 2023 before the NIA Special Court Delhi against 20 accused including the PFI as an organisationNIA had conducted a search of the two floors of the school premises on September 22 last year The agency had seized incriminating documents which revealed that the said property was used by the accused found to be associated with the PFI for organising Arms Training for its cadres “The Training camps served as platforms to incite innocent Muslim youth against the Government as well as leaders and organisations of a particular community The camps were also used to inflame their passions and provoke them into embracing violent jihad with the aim of committing terrorist activities the official saidThe agency said that the newly recruited PFI cadres were trained in the use of dangerous weapons like knife sickle etc for attacking and murdering prominent leaders opposed to the outfits ideology of establishing an Islamic Rule in IndiaNIA investigations had earlier revealed that the accused persons were part of the criminal conspiracy to establish Caliphate and Islamic Rule in India by waging war against the country and toppling the democratically elected government They were all identified as senior PFI cadresNEC Members AccountantsAuthorised signatories of PFIs bank accounts“Further investigations are under progress to unearth the roles of other accused persons and suspects in the case the official said The NIA has been investigating the activities of the PFI which was declared as an ‘unlawful association in September 2022