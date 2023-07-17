NEW NAME FOR UPA ON CARDS PATRIOTIC DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE PDA UNDER CONSIDERATION

New name for UPA on cards.

Bengaluru: There is a strong speculation that the new alliance of anti-BJP parties, which includes the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), might no more be referred to as the United Progressive Alliance (UPA. Sources close to the development indicated that the new name for the alliance is expected to be decided during a significant opposition meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, which will see the participation of more than 20 political parties.

When asked about topics for the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru and if UPA will get a new name, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal says, "We will take all decisions. I can't tell you now what are the issues that are going to be discussed. Congress is not deciding this alone. All the opposition parties will sit together and decide unitedly."

While the name of the opposition coalition has yet to be finalized, there have been suggestions from various political parties that it could be called the "Patriotic Democratic Alliance" or PDA. A final decision on the name will be made at the next meeting of opposition parties, scheduled to take place in Shimla next month, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Sources close to the development of the opposition front stated that the parties involved share a secular and democratic ideology, and the chosen name for the alliance should reflect these principles. They cited examples such as the Secular Democratic Front in Tamil Nadu and the Mahagatbandhan in Bihar, which demonstrate the commitment of combined opposition forces. A senior leader expressed the intention to select a name that would align with the collective opposition's shared commitments.

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was formed in 2004 after the general elections, with the Congress, left parties, and other regional parties joining forces to establish a government at the Centre. Similarly, in Bihar, the RJD-JD(U), Congress, and Left formed a grand alliance or Mahagatbandhan ahead of the 2015 assembly polls. The Congress-led UPA held power at the Centre for two terms, from 2004 to 2014, under the chairmanship of former party president Sonia Gandhi.

With the opposition parties united under a new name, there is anticipation of a strengthened front that can effectively challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in future elections. The upcoming mega opposition meeting in Bengaluru will be a crucial platform for discussions, strategies, and decisions that will shape the course of this newly formed alliance and its political impact in the country.