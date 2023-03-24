Sarguja (Chhattisgarh): On Friday morning, the people of Ambikapur in Sarguja district of Chhattisgarh felt a mild tremor of 4.1 intensity on the Richter scale. The quake lasted for seven seconds and led to people rushing out of their homes. Fortunately, no casualties or damage to property were reported from any parts of the quake-hit areas in the state. The epicentre of the quake was reported to be Bhatgaon village in the Surajpur area of the state.

According to an official from the Raipur Met department, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale and was centred 10 km deep beneath the earth's surface. The epicenter was around 11 km away from Ambikapur town in the West South West direction. Although the quake was relatively mild, the official advised people to remain cautious and be prepared for any eventuality.

The tremors were felt at 10.28 am on Friday and were most intense in Surguja and Surajpur districts of the state. However, the quake's area of influence was felt across north Chhattisgarh. Bhatgaon village, situated 11 km away from Ambikapur, was stated to be the epicenter of the earthquake.

This is not the first time that Chhattisgarh has been hit by an earthquake. After February 2022, this is the fourth time that the district has been jolted by an earthquake. On August 4, 2022, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale had been felt in some parts of the Surajpur district. Prior to this, on July 24, a quake of 4.6 intensity on the Richter scale had jolted the Korea district in the state. On July 11, the Korea district had also been rocked by a 4.3 intensity earthquake.

These repeated tremors have raised concerns among the people of Chhattisgarh. Many are worried about the possible impact of these earthquakes on the region's infrastructure, which is already underdeveloped. There are also concerns about the potential risks to human life, as many houses in the region are made of mud and are not earthquake-resistant.

The state government has assured people that they are taking all necessary measures to ensure their safety in case of any natural calamity. Officials are conducting regular inspections of buildings and infrastructure to ensure that they are earthquake-resistant. The government has also advised people to stay alert and take necessary precautions to protect themselves in case of any earthquake.